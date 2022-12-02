Play Brightcove video

Kate Prout reports

Guernsey Sands, the still birth and neonatal death charity, is calling for more consideration for families who have gone through the loss of a child.

The charity provides support and care to anyone affected by the death of a baby in Guernsey and promotes research to reduce the loss of babies’ lives.Until 2011, there was no local support available to families who experience the death of a child.

Now, Sands provides meets, services and support for families across the island but people from the charity think more could be done to promote a greater understanding of what families go through.

Rob Jones is part of Guernsey Sands. He lost his little boy at six days old. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Rob Jones from the charity and his family lost their little boy at six days old.

He says: "You feel that this is the most terrible thing in the world that's happened to you and you must be a special case.

"Then you learn other people have been through it and dealt with it, that's a massive help.

"It still puts a lump in my throat. It's still a difficult thing to pull up from the depths so for the average person to broach the subject, it's easier to skirt over it."

92-year-old Jean Thoumin lost her son, Jimi. She went on to adopt two children and thinks communication is key.

She says: "A lot of people, they get like in a pyramid, enclose themselves and won't talk about it. I think the more you talk about it at the beginning the better."

Jean lost her son, Jimi Credit: ITV Channel Television

The charity is holding a 'Light of Love' Christmas service for families who have gone through the death of a child at any age or stage of the child's life.

The service is lead by Reverend Linda Le Vasseur and will include Christmas carols, readings, music and a memorial roll call where the names of children that died will be read out and remembered.

Linda Le Vassuer thinks this service is important for families who have lost children and provides them with "somewhere to go."

She says: "Even if they know their child is not there, it's important to have somewhere to contemplate, especially on specials occasions like birthdays or Christmas when they know they would be celebrating so they can at least do something."

The service is held at St Saviour's Church from 7:30pm on Friday 2 December.