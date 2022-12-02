Jersey carpenter creates gorilla sculpture out of 7,000 CDs

Play Brightcove video

Hannah Ludlow went to see where the sculpture was created.

A carpenter from Jersey has turned 7,000 broken and unwanted CDs into a gorilla sculpture.

Since January, David Carson has spent 300 hours transforming a wooden frame into a life-sized ape.

David and his wife Louise run Recycle for Philip's Footprints, which encourages people in Jersey to donate their unwanted gadgets and items rather than throw them away.

The couple sells the donated items to various sellers, and the money raised goes to Philip's Footprints, a charity which supports families who have suffered baby loss.

Out of the 1,000 CDs donated to Recycle for Philip's Footprint every week, David picked out the damaged ones to use for his sculpture. Credit: ITV Channel Television

As well as encouraging people to donate their old items, David hopes his sculpture will inspire people to make their own creations out of damaged materials.

He says: "Using these sorts of materials in art, I think you get a good start because it already has a purpose, a message if you like."

The four-legged sculpture will be displayed in the Durrell charity shop from tomorrow (Saturday 3 December) to raise awareness of the value of old household items.

