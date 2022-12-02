More police on Jersey streets to combat drink driving over Christmas

There will be more road checks and police on Jersey's streets from today (Friday 2 December) as the Christmas anti-drink drive campaign begins.

Officers are also encouraging islanders to report anyone who consumes alcohol and gets behind the wheel.

They hope the campaign will raise awareness of the consequences of drink-driving.

Additionally, people are reminded to be careful about driving the day after drinking as they might still be under the influence.

The police say it is best to arrange transport before you go on a night out - whether that be getting a lift, taxi, or taking public transport.

Roads Policing lead, Inspector Callum O'Connor, said: "Drink driving can have a devastating impact on lives and the festive period is the opportune time to get this message out.

"Think how being caught drink driving could affect your life; driving to work, childcare arrangements or the school run, socialising and family visits.

"The impact of losing your licence is enormous, not only would you face a heavy fine, but worse still, you could injure or kill yourself or someone else. It's never OK to drink and drive, it's just not worth the risk."

So far this year, 55 people have been prosecuted for drink-driving in Jersey.