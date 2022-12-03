Les Amis Choir returns for first live performance since 2019

Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

Jersey's Les Amis Choir has returned for its first live performance since 2019.

The choir, which is made up of islanders with learning disabilities, performed at the Town Church in St Helier on Saturday (3 December).

Jason Loveless, Head of Support Services and Choir Coordinator, said: "Last year was the first time we had been back in the Town Church since the pandemic and although it wasn't the full experience, the choir thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

"As always, they put in long hours rehearsing for this and we are extremely grateful for the support we receive from the church and from those that come every year."

The service was led by the Dean of Jersey, The Very Reverend Mike Keirle, and Reverend James Porter of the Town Church.

They were also joined by the new Bishop of Salisbury, The Right Reverend Stephen Lake, who has been making his first official visit to Jersey.

All money raised from the event was donated to Les Amis which works to support islanders with learning difficulties across the island.