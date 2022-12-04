Thousands of islanders will receive free food, fuel, or toy vouchers after more than £100,000 was raised by this year's Jersey Christmas Appeal.

Hundreds of lots went under the hammer in the annual Charity Auction, ranging from growing your own potatoes, to lunch with the Chief Minister and luxury holidays.

£101,193 Raised by the Jersey Christmas Appeal

All the money raised is used to buy food or fuel vouchers, or to buy Christmas for young people in Jersey.

The Jersey Christmas Appeal's treasurer, Annette Blanchett, says it is great to see the island coming together for a good cause:

"Auction day is always such an amazing event. The whole Jersey community comes together - you've got volunteers answering the phones, people ringing in with generous bits, and a live radio broadcast - it's so much fun.

"The public - as always - has risen to the challenge and is helping us to raise an amazing sum of money. People have dug deep and are really helping us to help islanders struggling this Christmas."

The 2022 fundraiser managed to beat the previous year's total of £95,603.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...