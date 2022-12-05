Artist shares festive family tradition to bring joy to hospital patients

An artist has shared his festive family tradition and is bringing cheer to hospital patients through a Christmas mural.

Steven Winstanley has painted a mural every Christmas Eve for the past 21 years for his children to enjoy when they wake up on Christmas morning.

With his children now grown up, this year Steve has decided to donate his mural to Guernsey's Princess Hospital.

Steven began the tradition for his son's first Christmas, when he was about six months old. Credit: States of Guernsey

He said: "It gave me an excuse to get my brushes out and I think that having artwork for people to look at can be a good distraction for a while and hopefully bring a smile to someone’s face."

Each Christmas, Steven paints over the previous year's mural to create a new winter wonderland scene

Animals including mice, a goat and a hedgehog are painted in this year's snowy scene. Credit: Steven Winstanley

He said: "When Luke and Georgia [Steven's children] were toddlers and caught up in the magic of Christmas, I would paint the mural in the lounge in one night when they were asleep.

"They would wake up in the morning, see the painting, which I’d finished about 4am, and run into our bedroom all excited shouting that Santa’s elves [or] helpers had done it.

"We never corrected them as it was a lot of fun keeping up the illusion."