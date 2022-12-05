Kevin Spacey has been cast in his first movie role since winning a US civil lawsuit after being accused of making "unwanted sexual advances" towards another actor.

The celebrity was dropped from Hollywood roles and had awards revoked after Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp alleged Spacey tried to seduce him at a party in 1986 when he was 14 years old.

Spacey, 63, always “categorically denied” the allegations and was cleared of the charges by a US jury in October 2022.

He is now set to join the cast of an independent thriller 'Control', which is being directed by Guernsey filmmaker Gene Fallaize.

The film, which will be produced by Cupsogue Pictures, centres on a secret love affair between the British prime minister and a cabinet colleague.

Variety reports that Spacey's role will be a voice part, playing a man who knows the pair's secret and tries to plot their downfall.

While the indie title has given Spacey his comeback role, the actor still faces a host of legal challenges.

He is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday 16 December, after being charged with seven more sexual offences by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The former House of Cards star is also due to stand trial in the UK next summer after being charged with five counts of sexual assault - all of which he denies.

The actor is yet to appear in court to enter a plea relating to the seven latest charges.

