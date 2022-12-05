Parents warned to look out for signs of Strep A and scarlet fever

Parents are being warned to look out for the symptoms of scarlet fever, with Jersey and Guernsey's Public Health bosses urging them to "trust their judgement" to prevent the highly infectious bacteria from spreading.

The UK Health Security Agency says the number of active cases is currently higher than normal for the time of year.

Scarlet fever is caused by bacteria called group A streptococci - or Strep A - which can also cause other respiratory or skin conditions.

Symptoms of scarlet fever

Sore throat

Headache

Fever

A pink or red rash with a fine, sandpaper-like texture

Red face, but pale around the mouth with a white or red tongue

Parents and guardians are being urged to contact their GP if their child has scarlet fever, as treating it early with antibiotics can reduce the risk of complications like pneumonia or blood infections.

Anyone who has scarlet fever should stay at home for at least 24 hours after starting a course of antibiotics.

While some young islanders are known to have scarlet fever, there aren't any known cases of invasive group A strep in Guernsey.

But Professor Peter Bradley, Jersey's Director of Public Health says it has been detected on the island:

“There has been an increase in scarlet fever over the last few weeks in the UK and the bacteria that cause this are currently circulating in Jersey too.

“If your child is unwell with symptoms of scarlet fever, you should seek medical advice from your GP. Early treatment of scarlet fever with antibiotics is important to reduce the risk of complications such as pneumonia or a bloodstream infection.

"Children with scarlet fever, should stay at home for at least 24 hours after the start of antibiotic treatment to avoid spreading the infection to others."

Alex Hawkins-Drew, Guernsey's Associate Director of Public Health, says it's important people know the symptoms and where to get help:

"There are lots of viruses that cause sore throats, colds and coughs circulating. These should resolve without medical intervention. However, children can on occasion develop a bacterial infection on top of a virus and that can make them more unwell.

"I understand that parents must be very anxious but Strep A is something that we have all dealt with and I want to reassure parents that GPs, Emergency Department and the paediatric department will be extra vigilant.

"As a parent, if you feel that your child seems seriously unwell, you should trust your own judgement."