Robin Hood stamps released ahead of Alderney pantomime

A range of Robin Hood themed stamps have been released by Guernsey Post ahead of Alderney Theatre Group's pantomime this year.

There are seven different types in total, each featuring a scene from the show.

These include Robin Hood and Little John fighting in the forest, Maid Marion being held in jail by the Sherriff of Nottingham, and Guy of Gisborne collecting taxes.

The show begins on 7 December and runs for three nights.

There is a 30-person cast, as well as a choir and special effects team.

It is the 11th pantomime written and produced by Lee Flewitt.

He promises they will "deliver a spectacular show, targeting the usual suspects with their barbed arrows, and generally making merry."

Tickets are available from the Visitor Information Centre, Victoria Street.