'Snow' to fall in Guernsey

'Snow' will fall in Guernsey on Monday (5 December) night.

Yes, you read right - a special machine has been hired for the Christmas Market in St Martin's.

The event is on from 6pm until 9pm in the parish hall.

There will be carol singing at 6:15pm, and more than 30 stalls selling food, drinks and gifts.

Father Christmas will also be making an appearance.

The festive season has well and truly begun in Guernsey after the Tree of Joy was switched on at the end of November.

Parking restrictions have also been relaxed so people can enjoy the all the island has to offer in the lead up to Christmas.

This means many two-hours spaces have been extended to three hours, and some additional spots are now available.

And anyone looking to buy some presents can shop in St Peter Port on Thursdays until 9pm.