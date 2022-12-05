Autumn's weather was warmer and wetter than Jersey's average, according to newly published stats.

Forecasters at Jersey Met say that the months of September, October and November were among the mildest ever recorded on the island - with an average temperature of 15°C.

Across the three-month period, there was 305mm of rain and 469.9 hours of sunshine - both above the average for the time of year.

Last month, Jersey had more than 110 hours of sunshine and an average temperature of nearly 12°C.

The warmest November on record was in 2015 when Jersey had an average temperature of 12.6°C.

More than 180 millimetres of rain fell last month, compared to the monthly average of 116.4 millimetres.