A nurse from Guernsey has been presented with a the British Empire Medal for her services to the Armed Forces.

Marlene Place was named in the Queen's Birthday Honours List earlier this year for her work with the island's military veterans.

Mrs Place was awarded the medal during a service at Government House on Saturday (3 December).

After receiving her medal, Mrs Place said no two cases are the same and that she relies on the willingness of those she helps.

Play Brightcove video

Mrs Marlene Place BEM

She said: "Working in welfare, of course, people have got their own choices so if we can make their life a bit easier, that is fine, but if they don't want to, that is also fine - it's not what we're there to support."

Mrs Place is the wife of a retired Army Officer and used her own life experience to help veterans on the island.

Mrs Place left Guernsey to work as a nurse across the world before running the Guernsey Cheshire Home for more than 20 years. Credit: ITV Channel

She established a welfare team on behalf of the Guernsey Branch of The Royal British Legion, paying particular attention to mental health. Mrs Place also devised initiatives to improve Islanders’ understanding of veterans’ needs and strengths, especially among employers and support agencies.

Guernsey’s Lieutenant-Governor, Lieutenant-General Richard Cripwell said: "Thankfully, awareness and understanding of the needs of retired Service personnel have improved considerably in recent years.

"Guernsey has kept pace with these changes, particularly the psychological aspects, is largely due to Mrs Place.

"Her work is a lifeline to local veterans who may be struggling, enabling them to cope with the challenges they face."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...