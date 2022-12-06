Many Madeiran people living in Jersey could be missing out on the cost of living support available to them, according to one of the island's politicians.

Jersey's government has recently taken steps like increasing the Community Costs Bonus in a bid to ease the pressure on families this winter, however, some eligible islanders still aren't applying.

St Helier Deputy Beatriz Porée was raised in Portugal but has lived in Jersey for more than 30 years. She wants to make sure residents who don't speak English as a first language don't miss out on vital information:

"Language is a barrier. They don't sit at home reading the Jersey Evening Post or catching up on Channel TV.

"They do understand there is a place where they should go to find information about Social Security, the information is there but it's not reaching them."

Play Brightcove video

Deputy Beatriz Porée fears some islanders may be missing out on important information.

The cost of living has risen significantly in Jersey, with inflation now at 10.4% - the highest level since 1990.

Heading into the festive period, one issue facing the island's Madeiran community is the price of flying back home.

Local travel agent, Estrala Travel, charters direct flights between the island and Funchal - but is charging more than £700 for a return ticket this December.

The company previously told ITV News that low demand and money lost during the pandemic had left them with no choice but to increase their prices.

Madeiran resident Rogerio Gouveia said he feels priced out of Jersey:

"Maybe another year or two and I'm going. Things are so expensive, for example, I have a friend who is single and is paying £1,000 for his accommodation - his wages are £1,800."

Play Brightcove video

Rogerio Gouveia says Jersey's Madeiran community - like all islanders - are feeling the pinch as the cost of living rises.

Jersey's Social Security Minister, Elaine Millar, explains the steps the government has taken to ensure the island's Portuguese community isn't missing out on help with the cost of living:

"Our aim is always to make sure we are reaching all of our communities to maximise the awareness of benefits available.

"For the Community Costs Bonus, leaflets were translated into Portuguese and distributed via Caritas. Communications were also distributed to our community partners to share across their groups (in Portuguese).

"In addition, we have actively promoted these benefits through a number of channels including radio, Closer to Home events, parish magazines, churches and schools.

"We also make sure our Customer and Local Services colleagues are fully briefed to support and communicate messages to customers and translate where needed. We are supporting over 4,000 households with the Community Costs Bonus and I would encourage Islanders to check if they are eligible."

Play Brightcove video

Laura, a local mother, explains the challenges her family is facing with the cost of living.

Deputy Kirsten Morel is the island's Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture. He says: "Ports of Jersey is constantly working with airlines to ensure that the island has the best connectivity possible for businesses, tourism and for Jersey residents.

"We're unable to comment on the pricing of any particular airline and I appreciate the convenience of a direct flight, but it is important that Islanders are aware that there are other options for travelling to Madeira which include connecting flights and I would encourage all Islanders to shop around when planning their travel."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...