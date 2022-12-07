EasyJet has announced plans to launch its first international flights from Jersey next summer.

The airline will fly direct to Amsterdam twice a week starting on 1 April 2023.

Passengers will also be able to connect onwards via Amsterdam to the likes of Dubai and Oslo through EasyJet's "Worldwide" partnership with airlines including Etihad and Icelandair.

It's part of a five-year agreement to expand EasyJet's on-island operations.

The airline also plans to base one of its aircraft at Jersey Airport overnight, allowing it to operate a new daily 'red eye' flight to Gatwick.

It will depart each morning at 7:10am, or 7am on Saturdays, allowing islanders the option of longer day trips to London.

Passengers travelling to London early in the morning will soon have the choice of going to either Heathrow with BA or Gatwick with EasyJet.

Ali Gayward is EasyJet's UK Country Manager. She says it makes the airline "the largest to serve Jersey":

"We are delighted to further strengthen our network with the addition of our new route to Amsterdam, our very first international service from the airport, and to be bolstering our connections to London Gatwick with a new early morning/additional daily flight to serve our customers in Jersey with even greater connectivity."

“Alongside our existing range of domestic routes, we know this new service will prove to be a popular addition and provide customers with even more choice, all with great value fares and fantastic customer service."

EasyJet's direct flights from Jersey to Amsterdam will be the airline's first international route from the island.

Ports of Jersey CEO Matt Thomas says the new deal with EasyJet will benefit both residents and visitors to the island:

“This new route is a major milestone for Jersey’s connectivity, providing direct access for islanders to the wonderful city of Amsterdam and a global travel hub.

"Ports of Jersey has been working hard to expand Jersey’s connectivity with mainland Europe, and this route will not only strengthen connections for islanders, but it will also expand travel options for continental visitors wishing to visit our island."

The island's Economic Development Minister Kirsten Morel is responsible for tourism and culture in Jersey.

He says: “This is a fantastic announcement, providing more travel options for islanders and visitors. Jersey needs an environment that supports a sustainable, vibrant economy, and a growing network of European transport connections will improve resilience, expand choice for consumers, and facilitate new opportunities for business.

"Today’s announcement is another sign of confidence in Jersey as an attractive destination and will be welcomed by islanders. The enhanced connectivity will encourage investment and support our efforts to create an attractive and dynamic retail and tourism sector."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...