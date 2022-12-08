Breaking News

Major sea search ongoing off Jersey's west coast following 'collision at sea'

Rescue services, including Jersey and Guernsey's lifeboats and the French Search and Rescue helicopter are out at the moment. Credit: MarineTraffic

A major search and rescue operation is underway in St Ouen's Bay following a "collision at sea".

Rescue services, including Jersey and Guernsey's lifeboats and the French Search and Rescue helicopter, are out at the moment.

Ship tracking service, MarineTraffic, shows a number of fishing boats and Condor's freight vessel, the Commodore Goodwill, were in the area at the time.

We will bring you more details as soon as we can.