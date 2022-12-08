A major search and rescue operation is underway in St Ouen's Bay following a "collision at sea".

Rescue services, including Jersey and Guernsey's lifeboats and the French Search and Rescue helicopter, are out at the moment.

Ship tracking service, MarineTraffic, shows a number of fishing boats and Condor's freight vessel, the Commodore Goodwill, were in the area at the time.

We will bring you more details as soon as we can.