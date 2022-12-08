Breaking News
Major sea search ongoing off Jersey's west coast following 'collision at sea'
A major search and rescue operation is underway in St Ouen's Bay following a "collision at sea".
Rescue services, including Jersey and Guernsey's lifeboats and the French Search and Rescue helicopter, are out at the moment.
Ship tracking service, MarineTraffic, shows a number of fishing boats and Condor's freight vessel, the Commodore Goodwill, were in the area at the time.
We will bring you more details as soon as we can.