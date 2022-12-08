Guernsey children are being offered a nasal flu vaccine this December through government-run clinics.

Primary and secondary school children up to and including Year 11 are eligible for the vaccine, as well as pre-schoolers who turned two before 31 August 2022.

Walk-in appointments will be held at the Community Vaccination Centre at Raymond Falla House on 16 and 17 December from 4pm-6pm.

In a statement, Guernsey's Health and Social Care committee says: "Flu can be an extremely unpleasant illness in children, with those under the age of five being more likely to be hospitalised due to flu than any other age group.

"Vaccinating children helps protect them in the first instance so that they can stay in school and parents don’t have to take time off work to look after them. It also stops them from passing on flu to older relatives and other vulnerable groups, who can suffer from the complications of flu."

The States are reminding parents not to bring their children if they are unwell as they will not be vaccinated.