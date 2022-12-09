Blog: Wrap up for the colder weather to come, says Shireen

Crisp winter days are beginning to feel normal now.

This northerly air flow from the Arctic has brought these colder feeling days and with the light winds we have seen more than a few ground frosts in some areas already since the start of the month.

Heading into the weekend we are set to see some wintry showers, likely hail or sleet, and these could be heavy at times.

By day, we are seeing temperatures reach a maximum of 6 or 7 degrees Celsius and by night this weekend we could see them fall to freezing.

And it is set to get even colder next week.

It will be quite cloudy for the next few days after Friday (today) and as the winds increase in strength to an easterly Force 6 to 7 next week we could see the 'feels like' temperature on Tuesday be nearer to minus 5 degrees Celsius overnight.

So get your gloves, hats and scarves out if you haven't already - and wrap up warm.