Lateral flow tests (LFTs) will no longer be free in Guernsey unless someone in the household has Covid-19 symptoms.

From Friday 23 December, islanders will have to pay for the tests at a local pharmacy or supermarket.

Exceptions will be made from those who work in a vulnerable or health and social care setting, who will be able to get them from Beau Sejour, or by calling 01481 220001.

Islanders are also being asked to check the expiration date on their tests, as some stocks are due to expire and they shouldn't be used if out of date.