More police officers will be on the streets of Jersey over the festive period to ensure everyone feels safe.

Christmas and New Year patrols will see extra officers working with bars and clubs to make sure everyone celebrating does so safely and within the law.

St John's Ambulance and Normandy rescue will also be providing additional medical cover for the Weighbridge and areas of St Helier and St Aubin.

Head of Community Policy, Chief Inspector Chris Beechey, is urging everyone to look out for each other.

He said: "We want people to have fun this Christmas and to enjoy their nights out safely, the message is clear 'stay safe and don’t spoil your night by drinking too much'.

"It’s our aim to ensure that everyone has a safe night out and we’ll be working alongside key stakeholders such as the Honorary Police and Street Pastors to ensure that everyone is safeguarded and supported."