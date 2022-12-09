Jersey footfall on the high street at its highest level since pandemic began

Recent figures show that footfall in Jersey's capital is on track to be at its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Since the first lockdown in March 2020, footfall in St Helier has been down by around 30%.

In the week beginning the 28th of November, 157,791 people visited the town centre. During the same week last year, that number was down by 13,000.

The busiest day was Saturday with 28,500 visitors, and the peak hour was 2pm.