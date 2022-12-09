Guernsey Police have confirmed the identity of a man found dead near a vinery in St Martin last month is 46-year-old Nelson Jorge.

His body was discovered on Friday 25 November near Regency Vinery on Steam Mill Lane.

Any inquest will now take place to establish how he died. The date of the hearing is yet to be confirmed.

In a statement, Bailiwick Law Enforcement said: “We would like to offer our condolences to Nelson’s family and friends.”