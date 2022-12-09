One in six Jersey adults suffer from loneliness

Jersey's first Public Mental Health Profile has revealed that one in six islanders are suffering from loneliness.

The report draws data from different sources, such as prescription activity, contacts with Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services and emergency department attendances for mental health-related issues.

Whilst 66% of people reported high scores for happiness last year, the report found that many islanders are taking antidepressants and relying on online services for psychological support.

It was also found that 21% of young people aged between 16-34 often feel lonely.

14% Adults who often feel lonely

13,100 Patients prescribed antidepressants (+18% in the last six years)

1000+ Registrations for youth online mental health support service 'Kooth'

The report highlights how many children in Jersey have considered self-harm. Credit: Government of Jersey

The data shows that older people were more likely to score high or very high than younger people.

The majority of islanders who lead an active lifestyle scored high or very high for happiness, whilst those who do little to no exercise, were more likely to score low.

More children reported feeling anxious in 2021 compared to 2018, particularly amongst girls.