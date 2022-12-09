An initiative to support 300 vulnerable islanders this Christmas will go ahead, despite the closure of the youth charity branch which usually runs the project.

The Leo Club - an offshoot of the Guernsey Lions Club - closed earlier this year due to lack of members, meaning that their project to help those who spend Christmas alone was in limbo.

However, the Guernsey Scouts have stepped in to take over 'Project Sparkle'.

The scouts will be fundraising, collecting donations, packaging and delivering gifts throughout the Christmas week.

In the past, around 300 gift bags have been donated and the scouts say they are aiming for a similar number of deliveries this year.

The group are appealing for donations from Islanders to help them reach this target.