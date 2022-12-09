Lifeboats and fellow fishermen are heading back out on the water this morning as the search for three Jersey men lost at sea enters its second day.

The official search resumed at 8am.

The L'Eclume II, a Jersey-registered fishing boat, is believed to have sunk off the island's northwest coast after colliding with the Commodore Goodwill, Condor Ferries' freight ship at around 5:30am on Thursday 8 December.

The fishing boat's skipper, Michael 'Mick' Michieli, and two as-yet-unnamed members of his crew were on board at the time of the collision.

'Mick' Michieli and two members of his crew were on board his fishing boat, L’Ecume II, at the time of the collision. Credit: Jersey Coastguard

Jersey Coastguard says debris believed to be from Mr Michieli's boat was found, and a maritime exclusion zone was set up around the area the wreckage is believed to be on the seabed.

The island's fishing community rallied around to help with the search - at one point around 20 fishing boats were assisting with the search.

The President of the Jersey Fishermen's Association, Don Thompson told ITV News while they were "hoping for the best", they were also "preparing for the worst".

JLA coxswain Andy Hibbs told ITV's Clare Burton the island's maritime community is "devastated" by what's happened

Andy Hibbs, the coxswain of the Jersey Lifeboat Association, was among those searching for the missing fishermen. He decided to launch the lifeboats after he received a call from Mr Michieli's wife.

He said: "We've all been at sea all day and unfortunately the debris doesn't look good.

"We did our own searching along with all the other fishing boats, and everybody did a fantastic job. But the most important thing is to find the bodies for the family.

"The worst thing is that Mick is a very good friend of mine, I speak to him every day and I'm absolutely devastated. Mick was just about to sell the boat to spend more time at home and fish locally. I just really can't believe it."

In a post on the JLA's Facebook page, Mr Hibbs says the whole team is "devastated" by what has happened: