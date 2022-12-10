Jersey officials have named the two Filipino fishermen who were on board a boat which sank after colliding with a freight ship on Thursday morning.

The identity of the L’Ecume II's skipper, Michael 'Mick' Michieli, was revealed by the coastguard last week - but the names of his two crewmen were withheld until their families in the Philippines had been informed.

On Saturday 10 December, Jersey Coastguard named them as Larry Simyun and Jervis Baligat.

The search was called off at sunset on Friday 9 December after two days combing the sea off Jersey's west coast.