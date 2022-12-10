Jersey Police have cordoned off a large part of the island's capital, St Helier, after an explosion at a property in the area just before 4am.

In a statement published at 4:30am on Saturday 10 December, officers urged people to stay away from the area surrounding Mount Bingham:

"We are currently dealing with an incident on Pier Road, St Helier. As a result, Pier Road, Pier Road car park and South Hill are closed at this time. We advise members of the public to avoid the area at this time".

The explosion was heard across the island with a large plume of smoke visibly billowing from the area of Mount Bingham.

A large explosion was heard across Jersey with a plume of smoke seen billowing from the area of Mount Bingham. Credit: David McCutcheon

Debris has also been strewn across Commercial Buildings and towards St Helier Harbour.

Eyewitnesses report windows at nearby properties were shattered by the explosion.

It is understood some residents have been evacuated to the Town Hall.