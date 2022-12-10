The UK's Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, says he is "deeply saddened" after an explosion killed at least three people in Jersey.

A three-storey block of flats in the island's capital of St Helier was destroyed just before 4am this morning, with survivors taken to the nearby Town Hall.

In a post on Twitter, the Justice Secretary says the British government "stands ready" to support the island "in any way we can".

Specialist rescue teams have been flown to Jersey from the south of England to assist in the ongoing search and rescue mission.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Jersey Police said "pockets of fire have been discovered" still burning beneath the rubble as the search continues at the Haut du Mont flats on Pier Road.

