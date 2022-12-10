Specialist rescue crews have been flown to Jersey to assist in the search for 12 residents who are still missing after an explosion at a block of flats in St Helier early on Saturday morning.

Jersey Police say "pockets of fire have been discovered" still burning beneath the rubble as the search continues at Haut du Mont on Pier Road.

Officers are warning the area remains "highly unsafe".

The island's own emergency services have been joined by the UK's South West Hazardous Area Response Team and an Urban Search and Rescue Team from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service.

One person has been confirmed dead and 'around a dozen' more remain unaccounted for after the three-storey apartment block collapsed just before 4am on Saturday 10 December.

A chinook military helicopter is due to arrive at Jersey Airport at around 4pm this afternoon.

An emergency support line has been set up for friends and family of residents at Haut du Mont to get information. It is available on 0800 735 5566.

