The Commodore Goodwill is to resume sailing this evening, just days after collided colliding with a fishing boat of Jersey's west coast on Thursday morning.

The freight ship was damaged when it hit a local fishing boat, The L'Ecume II, which is believed to have sunk off the coast of Jersey.

A crew of three fishermen - Michael 'Mick' Michieli, Larry Simyun and Jervis Baligat - were on board at the time.

The L'Ecume II is believed to have sunk after a collision with the Commodore Goodwill early on Thursday 8 December. Credit: ITV Channel

The search for them was called off at sunset on Friday 9 December after two days of combing the sea off the island's west coast.Condor Ferries' CEO, John Napton says: "following completion of a dive inspection and other checks in Jersey on Friday, Commodore Goodwill has been cleared to re-enter service. "The ship positioned to Portsmouth yesterday and will resume sailings to the Islands on Sunday evening, 11 December.

"Condor continues to work closely with all authorities following the tragic incident last Thursday."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...