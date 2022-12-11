People in Jersey have rallied around to offer support after a block of flats in St Helier was destroyed early on Saturday morning (10 December).

Islanders are being invited to lay candles at the Town Hall, from 5:30pm this evening, to pay tribute to those who have been affected by the tragedy.

At least one person has died and around a dozen more are still missing after the explosion at Haut du Mont on Pier Road.

Specialist rescue teams from the UK have been flown to the island to assist in the search effort.

Anthony Abbott lived in a block of flats on Pier Road where the incident took place. He was 30ft away from the explosion.

Anthony Abbot says he got up after hearing "a loud explosion" and saw "debris everywhere".

"Our windows had all come in. We got a few clothes on, got out of the building and helped people down the stairs.

"We were all escorted away from the scene to the town hall and we’ve been here since four o'clock this morning.”

A dog is rescued and taken from the Town Hall to a place of safety. Credit: ITV Channel

A Facebook group called 'Support for the Pier Road Residents' has now been set up for people to provide help to anyone that lost their home or possessions in the explosion.

Food, toilet roll and clothes are being offered, as well as pet-sitting services.

Some people are offering temporary accommodation for those that have lost their homes.

Local businesses are also delivering food and clothes. Decia Aguiar works at Marks and Spencer and has been running between the store and the Town Hall.

Decia Aguiar, who works at Marks and Spencer, said: "We supplied some clothes, shoes, underwear, and some food."

"And we’ve tried to help as much as we can, with what they need. They are very grateful."

Mo Carroll has been taking food to those in need.

“I know people have probably got no food, and no home," she said.

"I have a Thai restaurant, so I would like to bring the food and I also plan to take [food] to the hospital just to bring for someone whose probably been working and needs some food."

Mo Carroll owns a local Thai restaurant

Jersey's Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, praised the local response: "The Jersey community response has been quite superb and the help needed has been and is being provided.

"Food and shelter and clothing is being made available promptly and effectively and, following discussion with Chief Minister and government officials, I would like to assure islanders that, at this point, all that is needed is available."

The States of Jersey say that donations are not currently needed for those seeking refuge at the St Helier Town Hall.

Housing Minister, Deputy David Warr, says that Andium Homes have "sufficient accommodation for all those affected".

