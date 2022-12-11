Jersey to hold island-wide silence to remember lives lost in recent disasters

A one-minute silence will be held in Jersey on Monday to reflect on the recent loss of life after the St Helier explosion and fishing boat crash.

The island’s Bailiff has requested an island-wide silence will take place at 11am so people can come together to reflect.

It comes after a boat sank after colliding with a freight ship on Thursday (8 December) leaving three fishermen still missing, followed by an explosion which destroyed a block of flats on Saturday (10 December) leaving five dead and many still unaccounted for.

As a sign of respect, Jersey's Bailiff Sir Timothy Le Cocq has also asked that flags be flown at half-mast from 8am on Monday 12 December until sunset on Friday 23 December.

Following the destruction of flats in the explosion, islanders have rallied around to offer support to those who have been affected.

People in Jersey were invited to lay candles at the Town Hall to pay tribute to those that have been affected by the tragedy.

Local businesses are also providing food, clothes and shoes to those displaced by the explosion.

