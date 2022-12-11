Tens of thousands of pounds have been raised to support the families of three Jersey fishermen who have been missing since their boat sunk off the island's west coast.

The L'Ecume II is believed to have gone down in around 40m of water after colliding with Condor Ferries' freighter, the Commodore Goodwill.

Skipper Michael 'Mick' Michieli and Filipino crew members Larry Simyun and Jervis Baligat are were on board at the time.

Rebecca Michieli - Mick's daughter - set up a fundraiser to support the families of his two crewmen.

The initial target set was £3,000, but as of 2pm on Sunday 11 December, that figure had surpassed that - reaching nearly £50,000.

On her JustGiving page, Rebecca says: "Larry and Jervis would spend nine months at a time working with my dad and sending home a good portion of the money they made to their families back home in the Philippines.

"Jervis had just been home for three months and was back for another nine months as he was so fond of my dad and the work he was doing.

"My family would like to do as much as we can for Larry and Jervis, we know money will never bring them back but we can at least take some of the stress away and allow them time to grieve without the burden of financial troubles."

More than 1,600 supporters have given to the fundraiser so far.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…