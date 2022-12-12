Commercial Buildings and Mount Bingham have now reopened several days after an explosion that destroyed a block of flats in Jersey’s capital, St Helier.

An exclusion zone had been in place since the blast happened in the early hours of Saturday morning, but the area has now partially re-opened.

Pier Road, South Hill and Fort Regent will remain shut until further notice.

Pier Road car park will also remain closed and people who work in town are being urged find alternative ways to get into the office today (Monday).

It is because parking capacity will be much reduced and officials are expecting 'significant travel disruption'.