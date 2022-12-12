Jersey Post prices to rise from 2023

The price of sending letters from Jersey will rise in the new year.

From 1 January 2023, Jersey Post is increasing stamp prices for mail sent locally and to the rest of the world.

The postal service provider says internal and external costs are behind the rise.

60p Sending a letter within the Channel Islands (+4p)

98p Sending a letter to the UK (+16p)

£1.85 Sending a letter to Europe (+65p)

£2.55 Sending a letter to the rest of the world (+80p)

Jersey Post has experienced a 13% decline in mail sent from the island. It predicts this downwards trend will continue in 2023.

Operating costs have also increased, including off-island delivery costs and fuel prices. Jersey Post has reported that air conveyance costs and surcharges have tripled in the last two years.

From 1 January, Royal Mail postal charges levied on Jersey Post will also rise.

