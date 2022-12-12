Police in Jersey have named seven of the nine people feared to have died in an explosion that destroyed a block of flats in St Helier early on Saturday.

Of those, five have been found dead while four others are still unaccounted for.

Peter Bowler (72), Raymond 'Raymie' Brown (71), Romeu and Louise de Almeida (67 and 64), Derek and Sylvia Ellis (61 and 73), and Billy Marsden (62) were among the residents at the Haut du Mont flats on Pier Road which were destroyed in an explosion just before 4am on 10 December.

The identities of two others have been withheld from the media at their families' request.

An island-wide minute's silence took place at 11am on Monday 12 December, with flags being flown at half-mast and books of condolence opened at parish halls.

Around 35 people have been re-homed in temporary accommodation while rescuers continue to search the site.

The island's Police Chief, Robin Smith, said the "meticulous and painstaking" recovery operation will "take weeks, not days" to complete.

Jersey's Chief of Police, Robin Smith, speaks about the ongoing 'recovery operation'

A senior detective has been assigned to investigate the circumstances leading up to the blast.

Engineers from gas supplier, Island Energy, have been carrying out safety tests on Jersey's gas network and say "no issues have been detected".

