Alderney's most senior committee meetings will be held behind closed doors once again, after a six-month trial of public meetings failed to attract a single audience member.

The trial aimed to improve transparency for the Policy & Finance and General Services Committee meetings, allowing the public to see how decisions were made and what discussions had taken place.

Committee agendas were divided into parts - one was open to the public, and the other, which dealt with confidential matters were discussed in private.

Members of the press had attended the open meetings, but said they are willing to be briefed on the key issues following closed committee meetings instead.

Both committees say the decision to revert to their previous closed-doors approach will reduce administrative time and costs.

Policy & Finance has also agreed to a uniform approach to agenda compilation and minute-taking across all committees, sub-committees and working groups to improve the overall administrative process.

Ian Carter chairs Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee

Policy & Finance Chairman, Ian Carter said: "The trial was initiated to meet calls for public transparency and it has been something of a disappointment that no members of the public have attended these meetings.

"Although we remain committed to the principles of open government we felt the additional burden placed on an already-stretched civil service could not be justified.”

The Building & Development Control Committee planning meetings and the full States meetings remain open to the public.

Policy & Finance also noted that the Friday drop-in sessions with Members, though not well attended, are still available to the public.

