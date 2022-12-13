Is snow on the way for Jersey?

With the temperatures dropping across the islands, there's a chance that Jersey could see snowfall in the run-up to Christmas.

The UK has had its fair share of snow in recent days, and now a snow warning has been issued by Jersey Met for the Channel Islands for Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 December.

Fronts moving across the islands together with a very cold and strengthening easterly flow will lead to outbreaks of rain and sleet and a low risk of snow for a time.

There is currently a one in five chance of small temporary accumulations of snow.

ITV Channel weather presenter Shireen Jordan, said: "I think the likelihood here is that we could see some slushy accumulations and perhaps some icy patches to start the day tomorrow along with a ground frost.

"So a wet wintry mix and a windier and cloudier day than today, it's set to be fairly murky and dull."

How cold does it need to be for it to snow?

According to the Met Office, snow falls when the air temperature is below 2°C, expelling the myth that is needs to be below zero to snow.

Its website explains the falling snow does begin to melt as soon as the temperature rises above freezing.

If the temperature is warmer than 2°C then the snowflake will melt and fall as sleet rather than snow.