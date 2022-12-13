Jersey's vaccination centre has been moved to Les Quennevais Sports Centre following an explosion that destroyed a block of flats in St Helier.

Fort Regent, which normally houses the island's vaccination centre, is temporarily closed following the Haut du Mont incident early on Saturday.

However, the Government of Jersey has said outreach clinics and home visits will still continue as normal.

People who have bookings for Fort Regent have been contacted or they can attend clinics at Les Quennevais instead.

The clinics are being held on the following dates and times:

Wednesday 14 December 12pm-4pm

Thursday 15 December 1pm-5pm

Friday 16 December 1pm-5pm

Saturday 17 December 10:30am-4pm

Some islanders are also eligible for their autumn booster vaccinations. This includes those aged 50 and over.

The following islanders can also get their autumn booster vaccinations if they are:

in a clinical risk group (aged five and over), including pregnant women

household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals (age five and over)

registered carers (age 16 and over)

health and Social care workers

residents and staff working in care homes for older adults

The government says it will provide more information about returning the vaccination centre to Fort Regent 'in due course'.