Masks to be worn in Guernsey Hospital after rise in Covid-19 cases

Face masks must be worn at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital after a rise in Covid-19 cases in the island.

Visitors must also take a lateral flow test before attending.

The measures have been brought in to prevent the virus spreading, as a number of patients at the hospital currently have Covid-19.

Masks will be available at the entrance to the hospital for anyone that may not have one.

Lateral flow tests are free from the Guernsey Information Centre or Beau Sejour until 23 December 2022.

