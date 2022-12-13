Two bodies discovered in search for missing Jersey fishing boat

Two bodies have been discovered near the wreckage of a fishing boat that sunk after colliding with a freight ship off the coast of Jersey.

The L'Ecume II is believed to have gone down after a collision with the Commodore Goodwill on Thursday 8 December.

Jersey Police have not publicly confirmed the identities of the two people found dead, but three fishermen have been missing since the collision.

Three fishermen - Mick Michieli, Larry Simyun and Jervis Baligat - were on board the L'Ecume II at the time of the collision. Credit: Jersey Coastguard

A search and recovery operation has been underway at the site off Jersey's west coast over the weekend.

Jersey officials say it "will continue while the weather permits".

States of Jersey Police say the families of the three crew members are being supported by specially trained officers.

A fundraiser set up by the daughter of the L'Ecume II's skipper, Mick Michieli, to support the families of his crew has already raised more than £80,000.

