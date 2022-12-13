Two more people who have been missing since an explosion at a block of flats in St Helier have been named by Jersey Police.

Ken and Jane Ralph (aged 72 and 71, respectively) are feared to have died during the explosion on Pier Road which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It comes after officers named seven people who have also been missing since the incident, yesterday.

Peter Bowler (72), Raymond 'Raymie' Brown (71), Romeu and Louise de Almeida (67 and 64), Derek and Sylvia Ellis (61 and 73), and Billy Marsden (62) were among the residents thought to be at the Haut du Mont flats.

The force fears there are nine people who could have died. So far, seven bodies have been found by specialist teams scouring the site.

However, Jersey's Police Chief - Robin Smith - said those named as missing are not necessarily the same who have been confirmed to have died.

The bodies have to be formally identified.