A warning has been issued after a scam called for donations to support those impacted by the St Helier flat explosion.

NatWest International has emailed customers asking them to be vigilant about messages claiming to be from banks.

Seven people have now been confirmed to have died in the explosion in the early hours of 10 December, while two others are still missing.

NatWest International says it would "never make a call like this", and added scammers can be more active after events such as these.

The email said: "If you do receive a call you're unsure of, please hang up immediately.

"Remember, never give out any personal details to someone claiming to be from your banks, such as card reader codes, full PINs or passwords."

The bank is asking those who think they've been a victim of the scam to contact them using their published phone numbers immediately.

Barclays bank sent a legitimate text message to its customers explaining they were "so sorry to hear about the tragic events".

