Appeal launched to raise money for people affected by Jersey tragedies

Jersey's Bailiff has created an island-wide appeal to raise money for people affected by two recent tragedies - an explosion which destroyed a block of flats, and a collision at sea which sank a local fishing boat.

Sir Timothy Le Cocq alongside the Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, has agreed to create the Bailiff’s Island Appeal.

The money raised will provide support to people affected by the maritime incident which saw local fishing boat the L'Ecume II collide with the Commodore Goodwill on Thursday 8 December.

The 'Island Appeal' has been launched by the Bailiff of Jersey, Timothy Le Cocq.

Three fishermen were on board the L'Ecume II on Thursday 8 December when it collided with the Commodore Goodwill off Jersey's west coast. Two bodies have been found near the wreckage so far.

Nine people have been missing since an explosion on Saturday 10 December which destroyed the Haut du Mont flats on Pier Road, St Helier.

A search of the site has been ongoing with eight people confirmed to have died as of Wednesday 14 December.

How can I donate?

People wishing to donate can make a payment online, or can make a donation via a bank transfer using the reference "Island Appeal". The details are:

Payment Reference: 'Island Appeal'

Bank: HSBC

Sort Code: 40-25-34

Account number: 91663933

IBAN: GB80MIDL40253491663933

Cash or cheques can also be dropped off at the Customer and Local Services offices on La Motte Street, St Helier.

The appeal will remain open until 5pm on Friday 23 December 2022.

A vigil to remember those who lost their lives in the two tragedies will be held this evening.

A service led by the Dean of Jersey, the Very Reverend Mike Keirle, will take place at the Town Church at 6pm (14 December).

Islanders are invited to gather together or watch the service online to reflect on the disasters.

Flowers and tributes can also be left on the steps of the Ordnance Yard to the side of the Jersey Museum.

