Jersey's government will not commit to plans to build a single-site hospital at Overdale.

It's after States Members rejected a proposal from Deputy Lyndon Farnham calling for Ministers to stick with the 'Our Hospital' project until a like-for-like price comparison with the proposed 'hybrid' healthcare facilities was published.

It was voted down by 32 votes to 15.

While Jersey's previous government wanted a new hospital at Overdale, a review carried out by the new government recommended facilities should be spread across multiple sites.

However, it would have all emergency and in-patient services at one site, and outpatient, elective and rehabilitation services at the other.

The review was led by Jersey's Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, who previously told ITV News the £800+ million plans were "too big and too expensive".

The Infrastructure Minister told ITV News the government had "no choice" but to scrap the Overdale plans.

He added: "We have no choice but to turn our back on the project in its current form because it's just too big and too expensive.

"The situation is too volatile and the funding mechanism is broken. So those things set the groundwork for this review."

