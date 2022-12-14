Guernsey Water has issued advice to islanders to help prevent their pipes from bursting in the cold weather.

The company wants people to protect their plumbing as the temperatures continue to drop.

It says the island's network and private properties become more susceptible to leaks and bursts due to lower temperatures, heavy rainfall and natural ground movement.

Guernsey Water is asking people to insulate pipes and outside taps to prevent leaks and bursts.

Residents are also being told to ensure internal stop taps are turned off if properties are empty over the winter.

Although the company does not carry out work on private properties, its distribution team works across the island to repair mains bursts and leaks.

It says it sees an increase in these through the winter months.

Jon Holt, Operations Manager at Guernsey Water, said: “Winter care is essential to prevent damage to pipework that may be caused by colder temperatures or heavy rainfall which causes ground movement. When the temperature drops, water in pipes can freeze and expand; this can cause pipes to fracture or force joints to part.

“We are recommending Islanders ensure they are winter ready by taking precautions to reduce the risk of bursts, leaks and potential flood damage.”

Mr Holt added that knowing the location of internal stopcocks and checking they work can help islanders to shut off their water quickly and help protect properties from sustaining flood damage should there be a burst pipe or leak.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...