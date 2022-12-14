A photographer from Jersey has captured the Prince and Princess of Wales for their new Christmas card photo.

Matt Porteous took the picture of the couple and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis earlier this year.

The family can be seen walking hand-in-hand through the Norfolk countryside.

The Jerseyman has taken Christmas pictures for the couple a number of times, most recently in 2020 and taken images to mark significant moments in the royal couple’s life.

As well as photographing the royals, Matt has been named one of the top wedding photographers in the world by Harper's Bazaar magazine.

He was reportedly commissioned to photograph singer Ellie Goulding’s 2019 wedding to Caspar Jopling.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...