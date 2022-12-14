Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Kate Prout went along to the event

Jersey's 24th soup welcomed hundreds of customers who braved the cold weather to buy soup made by some of the island's top names.

The annual event, held in the Royal Square, raised a "magnificent" total of £15,000 for the Shelter Trust.

The organisers say they are " incredibly grateful to Jersey’s public who came out in the cold - perfect for soup - and donated this magnificent total".There were 35 varieties of soup on offer, from mixed bean to Ukrainian borscht. Organiser Richard Robins said: "We have around 100 people sleeping with us and if we didn't have them we don't know where they would be. But it's not just about those sleeping with us we also have an outreach team who go out and check on people who haven't got their own homes."

