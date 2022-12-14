Visit Jersey to close Tourist Information Centre in favour of online and phone help
Visit Jersey is closing the island's Tourist Information Centre within Liberation Station early next year.
The tourism body says the closure is part of plans to "enhance the on-island visitor experience" where visitors can access details of what is on offer locally online, through social media or through live chats with Visit Jersey staff.
A physical desk within St Helier's bus station - which has been based there since 2018 - will shut at the end of January 2023.
Tourism bosses say the move to a more digitally-based system better reflects how their customers access information.
Claire Lyons, Interim CEO at Visit Jersey said: "We’re confident these enhancements will offer a more dynamic and engaging experience for our visitors, from first touch points in the holiday planning process right through to their on-island experience."
The island's Visitor Information Centre was in a prominent location in Liberation Square for many years, before moving to a smaller office on the Esplanade and in later years to a desk within Jersey Museum and then the bus station.