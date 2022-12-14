Visit Jersey is closing the island's Tourist Information Centre within Liberation Station early next year.

The tourism body says the closure is part of plans to "enhance the on-island visitor experience" where visitors can access details of what is on offer locally online, through social media or through live chats with Visit Jersey staff.

A physical desk within St Helier's bus station - which has been based there since 2018 - will shut at the end of January 2023.

Jersey has had a visitor information centre in St Helier since the island's tourism heyday, but it has moved several times in recent years. Credit: Channel Television

Tourism bosses say the move to a more digitally-based system better reflects how their customers access information.

Claire Lyons, Interim CEO at Visit Jersey said: "We’re confident these enhancements will offer a more dynamic and engaging experience for our visitors, from first touch points in the holiday planning process right through to their on-island experience."

The island's Visitor Information Centre was in a prominent location in Liberation Square for many years, before moving to a smaller office on the Esplanade and in later years to a desk within Jersey Museum and then the bus station.