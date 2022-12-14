Jersey's gas supplier, Island Energy, has repaired a "small gas leak" at Mont Pinel in St Helier after it was reported by "vigilant" islanders.

States of Jersey Police posted on social media at 4:19pm on Wednesday 14 December saying the road had been closed temporarily. It has since reopened.

Several hours later, Island Energy confirmed its engineers had been called out to the property in a post on Twitter.

The utility company said: "Thank you to the public & emergency services for their vigilance at Mont Pinel; we attended the site, following the strict protocol we use when called. We repaired a small external leak. As ever if anyone smells gas call us immediately on our 24-hour emergency number 01534 755555."

It comes just days after a block of flats was destroyed in an explosion in Jersey's capital, St Helier, just before 4am on Saturday.

Jersey's Chief of Police, Robin Smith, said it “looks likely” that the blast was a gas explosion but that is still being investigated.

Addressing questions of whether the force's working assumption was a gas explosion, he said: “You look at the pictures and I’m no expert, I look to the left (the fire chief) for the expertise who can say it looks likely that that is the case.

“But, of course, as you often hear the police service saying, we keep all our options open. That seems likely but we do not know is the simple answer.”

Following the blast Jersey's gas supplier, Island Energy, says there were "no issues detected" with its network.