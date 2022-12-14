Play Brightcove video

Dr Nicola Brink says its important islanders work together to protect those most vulnerable.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health has reassured islanders that a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the Channel Islands was "expected and planned for".

Dr Nicola Brink says that people should keep taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and respiratory infections, including wearing masks in Guernsey's hospital and testing if they have symptoms.

There are currently 423 active cases in Guernsey, and 514 active cases in Jersey.

Dr Brink says she is focusing on targeted interventions rather than bringing in island-wide measures:

"We're planning to do all of this by community engagement and not legislation. The chance of going into a lockdown or reversing measures is incredibly low."

As Christmas approaches, more people are mixing indoors due to the cold weather.

Dr Brink says that a rise in cases was always expected and that her priority is keeping vulnerable people safe this winter.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...